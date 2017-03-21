russiaRussia Refuses to Confirm Rex Tillerson's Plans to Visit Moscow
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson looks on during a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on March 18, 2017 in Beijing, China.
FBI Director James Comey appears in front of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence at the Longworth House Office Building on March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 30, 2017 in Universal City, California. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocks President Trump's Approval Ratings and Challenges Him to a Middle-School Visit

Katie Reilly
8:42 AM ET

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Tuesday mocked President Donald Trump's low approval ratings and challenged him to go to a Washington D.C. middle school to see after-school programs in action, after they were placed on the chopping block in the President's proposed budget.

"Oh, Donald, the ratings are in, and you got swamped," Schwarzenegger said in a video Tuesday. "Wow. Now you're in the thirties?"

"But what do you expect?" he added. "I mean, when you take away after-school programs from children and Meals on Wheels from the poor people, that's not what you call 'making America great again.'"

The video is the latest addition to an ongoing feud between the two men. Trump regularly criticized the ratings of The New Celebrity Apprentice after Schwarzenegger took over as host earlier this year. The actor and former governor of California recently stepped down from the show after one season, prompting Trump to taunt him for "pathetic" ratings.

"Let me give you some advice," Schwarzenegger said Tuesday. "Go to a middle school, to Hart Middle School right in Washington, six miles away from the White House. I'll take you there, so you can see the fantastic work that they're doing for these children."

Schwarzenegger founded After-School All-Stars, a program that serves thousands of low-income students in 15 cities across the country, including at Hart Middle School. Trump's proposed budget includes a $1.2 billion cut to after-school and summer programs. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said last week that there's no evidence after-school programs benefit student performance, but research says otherwise.

