President Trump Tries to Close the Deal

President Trump was dealt a sharp blow Monday by the directors of the FBI and NSA, who confirmed an active counterintelligence investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign, rejected the president's allegations that his predecessor ordered him wiretapped, and who noted that Trump's recent comments about the British and German governments weren't helpful to U.S. foreign policy interests. The White House didn't quite see it that way, focusing on officials' comments that they had yet to see evidence of alleged collusion between elements of the Trump campaign and the Russian government. White House aides—and the President's official Twitter feed—also pointed out that FBI Director James Comey wouldn't deny that former President Obama was informed of former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn's contacts with the Russian ambassador. All told, it was a stunning rebuke to a sitting president by the professionals tasked with safeguarding the nation and enforcing the law.

Trump is on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to whip House Republican votes for the GOP's American Health Care Act, its replacement for Obamacare. With the bill set to go before the full House on Thursday, lawmakers revealed an array of technical and policy changes late Monday night designed to win over skeptical members across the ideological spectrum. The s0-called manager's amendment includes sweeteners for conservatives, including a swifter elimination of Medicaid expansion and repeal of several taxes. It also includes a special provision designed to win over Republicans from upstate New York, by punishing the state government for cost-sharing Medicaid with rural counties. It is unclear whether the Congressional Budget Office will be able to return an updated "score" of the new bill by Thursday's vote, and the provisions designed to win over conservatives in the House are likely to be reversed in the Senate in a bid to keep moderates on board.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan cast Trump's visit thusly Tuesday morning: "He was here to close the deal." Speaking in a closed-door session of House Republicans, Trump warned his party that they would lose seats if they don't pass the bill Thursday. "I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don't get this done," Trump said according to Republicans. In any event, the all-out sell in the House appears to be showing progress, but there's a long road ahead before anything reaches Trump's desk.

Gorsuch faces questions. Ivanka gets an office. And Trump credits his Twitter wrath for Kaepernick's unemployment.

The White House Applied Two Very Different Standards to the Comey Hearing

The Comey Hearing Dealt President Trump Another Setback

6 Attack Lines Neil Gorsuch Could Face at His Supreme Court Hearings

Trump Sounds Done With Health Care Before He’s Really Started

Trump to Capitol in Last-Ditch Lobbying for Health Care Bill

"This is part of being president." — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on President Donald Trump's frequent (and expensive) weekend jaunts to Mar-a-Lago and to his golf clubs

“I have no information that supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully inside the FBI." — FBI Director James Comey Monday on Trump's allegations against former President Obama

Bits and Bites

Former Donald Trump Campaign Chair Denies Role in Russia DNC Hack [Associated Press]

Democrats Accuse Neil Gorsuch Of Not Looking Out for the 'Little Guy.' Here's His Defense [TIME]

Tillerson plans to skip NATO meeting, visit Russia in April [Reuters]

House Leaders Seeking Health Care Votes Eye New York Republicans [New York Times]

First daughter Ivanka Trump gets West Wing office [Associated Press]

Trump kids still bound by Carter-era ethics laws [Politico]

White House prepares sweeping review of trade deals [Politico]

This German reporter took on Trump. Now she’s being hailed at home. [Washington Post]

President Trump Does More Than Golf on His Frequent Trips to the Links, White House Says [TIME]

Trump wants to defund PBS. ‘Sesame Street’ brutally parodied him for decades. [Washington Post]

Trump credits his Twitter wrath for Kaepernick's unemployment [CNN]

Trump Administration Bans Small Electronic Devices on Certain Overseas Flights [TIME]