baltimoreHow One War Veteran Uses Photography to Manage his PTSD
TransportationTrump Administration Bans Small Electronic Devices on Certain Overseas Flights
Royal Jordanian Embraer ERJ-175LR aircraft on the blue sky background
Health CareTrump Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Win House Republicans' Support For Health Care Bill
Donald Trump Holds Political Rally In Louisville
remembranceMartin McGuinness, Northern Ireland's Former Deputy First Minister, Dies Age 66
Crisis Talks Continue At Stormont
Cleveland Cavaliers Training Camp
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during a practice at The Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 28, 2016 in Independence, Ohio.  David Liam Kyle—NBAE/Getty Images
Sports

LeBron James Helped Design Shoes for Disabled Athletes. And Then He Personally Handed Them Out to Hospitalized Children

Kate Samuelson
8:11 AM ET

LeBron James gave a group of children from Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital for Rehabilitation a day to remember after he personally presented them with their own pair of easy-entry sneakers at the Cleveland Cavaliers practice facility in Independence, Ohio, on Monday.

James helped design the Nike's new LeBron Soldier 10 FlyEase sneakers—footwear which features a zipper and Velcro straps instead of laces, with its easy to slip on and off system designed with disabled athletes in mind.

The Children's Hospital patients were met by James, who showed them how the sneakers worked and helped fit them on their feet. "It's about us empowering every kid and everybody to understand we are all athletes," the basketball player said.

"Sport in general should never be taken away from any kid," he added. "It creates fun, it creates laughter, it creates competitiveness, it creates brotherhood or sisterhood. To be able to have access to shoes that are very easy to take on or take off, you give kids another opportunity to live out their dream."

Nike designer Tobie Hatfield said that though their experience, the team has learned about how important easy shoe entry and exit can be. “Of all the shoes we’ve ever made, this may be the easiest one to get into," he said, in a statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME