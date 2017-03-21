Drake's New Album Breaks Spotify and Apple Music Streaming Records

Rapper Drake's new album has already broken two records on the music streaming service Spotify within a single day.
Released on March 19, More Life racked up 61,302,082 streams within 24 hours — the most ever in one day. The success of the 22-song collection also handed the Canadian musician the record for most single-day streams for an artist overall, Agence France-Presse reports.
Both records had been set just two weeks earlier by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his latest album Divide.
Drake also hit the top of the charts on Apple Music, according to Forbes, where he broke the standing record of 85 million one-day streams, set by himself last year, with 89.9 million streams.
[AFP]