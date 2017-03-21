BelgiumFear and Frustration Continue One Year After Belgium's Worst Terror Attack
Explosions at Brussels Airport
South SudanA Passenger Plane Crash-Landed and Burned in South Sudan but All 49 People Onboard Survived
Plane crash in South Sudan
South KoreaSouth Korea's Ousted Leader Questioned Over Corruption Scandal
Park Geun-hye
FranceFrench Presidential Frontrunners Macron and Le Pen Clash in a Heated Debate
French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers
GREECE-FRANCE-IMF-EXPLOSIVE
A woman posts a letter in a mailbox outside of a post-office in Thessaloniki on March 17, 2017.  Sakis Mitrolidis—AFP/Getty Images
Greece

Greek Police Intercept Eight Parcel Bombs Headed to E.U. Countries

Associated Press
Mar 20, 2017

(ATHENS, Greece) — Police in Greece have discovered and neutralized eight parcel bombs, addressed to European Union finance officials and businesses in various European countries, at a postal sorting office near Athens.

The discovery Monday came after letter bombs were sent last week to the German Finance Ministry and the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund, where a small explosion injured a member of staff.

The Greek militant group, Conspiracy Cells of Fire, claimed responsibility for the German attack, describing it as part of a campaign of violence by international anarchist groups.

No one was hurt Monday when the parcels were discovered. Police gave no further details, but said the parcels had been falsely labeled as being sent from academic institutions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME