A woman posts a letter in a mailbox outside of a post-office in Thessaloniki on March 17, 2017. Sakis Mitrolidis—AFP/Getty Images

(ATHENS, Greece) — Police in Greece have discovered and neutralized eight parcel bombs, addressed to European Union finance officials and businesses in various European countries, at a postal sorting office near Athens.

The discovery Monday came after letter bombs were sent last week to the German Finance Ministry and the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund, where a small explosion injured a member of staff.

The Greek militant group, Conspiracy Cells of Fire, claimed responsibility for the German attack, describing it as part of a campaign of violence by international anarchist groups.

No one was hurt Monday when the parcels were discovered. Police gave no further details, but said the parcels had been falsely labeled as being sent from academic institutions.