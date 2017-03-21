South KoreaSouth Korea's Ousted Leader Questioned Over Corruption Scandal
Park Geun-hye
FranceFrench Presidential Frontrunners Macron and Le Pen Clash in a Heated Debate
French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers
CrimeTennessee Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped by Armed Teacher
CongressThe Comey Hearing Dealt President Trump Another Setback
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Hearing On Alleged Russian Election Meddling
Plane crash in South Sudan
Firefighters and soldiers try to extinguish a fire on a plane after it crashed while landing at Wau Airport, South Sudan on March 20, 2017. UNMISS handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
South Sudan

A Passenger Plane Crash-Landed and Burned in South Sudan but All 49 People Onboard Survived

Sam Mednick / AP
Mar 20, 2017

(JUBA, South Sudan) — A passenger plane crash-landed and burned in Wau, northwestern South Sudan on Monday, but all 49 passengers and crew survived, an airport official said.

The plane was landing but then crashed, said Wau's Acting Airport Manager Stephen Youngule.

"The plane touched down and then jumped up again. The pilot couldn't control it," said Youngule, who is also Deputy Director of Air Traffic Services. "I saw it until the very last moment before the fire engulfed the aircraft."

When the plane crashed, its door flew open, which allowed the pilot and rescue crews to get everybody out, he said. Those with injuries were taken to Wau's hospital for treatment, said Youngule.

The plane, an Antonov 26, carried 44 passengers and had five crew members, said Youngule.

On social media, images appeared of the plane with smoke billowing from the wrecked fuselage.

U.N. peacekeepers worked with local emergency workers to evacuate passengers from the plane, according to David Shearer, head of the U.N. mission in South Sudan. Peacekeepers from Bangladesh, Nepal and China helped in the emergency work, he said.

The plane was from South Supreme Airlines, a South Sudanese carrier. It was making a trip from Juba to Wau, in northwestern South Sudan when it crashed. Most of the passengers were South Sudanese with two foreigners, one each from China and Eritrea.

Since 2013, South Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war that has killed at least 50,000 people. In late February, a famine was declared in the country and more than 1 million people are at risk of starvation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME