Tad Cummins (L) and Elizabeth Thomas (R). The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it remains "extremely concerned" about the well-being of Elizabeth Thomas, who was last seen Monday, March 13, 2017, in Columbia, Tenn. Tennessee Bureau of Investigations/AP

Tennessee police are searching for a 15-year-old high school freshman who authorities believe was abducted by her 50-year-old former teacher.

Elizabeth Thomas disappeared on March 13 after a student caught her kissing teacher Tad Cummins in a classroom, CNN reports.

"Our efforts to locate her – and the man believed to have kidnapped her – remain active and ongoing, but to this point have produced no credible sightings or actionable information about their whereabouts," the Tennesee Bureau of Investigations said in a release.

Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns, according to the TBI. An amber alert was activated in Tennessee and Alabama following Thomas' disappearance, and investigators were last able to locate her near Decatur, Ala.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they had received 450 tips, but no confirmed sightings, which makes investigators think he is purposely keeping Thomas out of the public eye.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Cummins to its top ten most wanted list on March 17.