the morning brief

The Morning Brief: James Comey Hearing, Electronics Ban and Colin Kaepernick

Melissa Chan
8:50 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

U.S. bans some electronics on overseas flights

Federal agencies announced yesterday that the U.S. is banning personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone on flights to the U.S. from 10 overseas airports, including those in Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Kuwait. All passenger electronics larger than a smart phone will have to be stored in checked baggage.

FBI deals President Trump another setback

FBI Director James Comey publicly confirmed that his agency is investigating whether President Donald Trump’s campaign worked with Russia to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election. Appearing before the House Intelligence Committee yesterday, Comey also said he has “no information that supports” Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

Trump takes dig at Colin Kaepernick

Trump referenced Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment status during a rally in Kentucky yesterday, telling the crowd in Louisville that he had read a report that claimed the free-agent football player hasn’t been picked up yet by any team because NFL owners “don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump.” The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback sparked outrage last season for kneeling during the national anthem at games.

Also:

Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller has died at 101. He was the world’s oldest billionaire.

A hate-filled note against Muslims was left at a mosque and has stoked fear in Iowa.

World donors have pledged more than $75 million to protect heritage sites destroyed by ISIS.

Stephen Hawking, 75, is heading into space aboard Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic spaceship.

Tom Brady's missing jersey from Super Bowl LI has been found in Mexico.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

