The President's dogs Bo, front, and Sunny walk on the tarmac by their handlers to board Air Force One before the arrival of President Barack Obama and his family at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. on Aug. 6, 2016. Jose Luis Magana—AP

Michelle Obama Took Sunny and Bo Out to Celebrate Spring

The two former First Dogs , Bo and Sunny Obama, seem to be adjusting to post-White House life just fine.

Michelle Obama posted a photo on Twitter of the two dogs on a leash, writing "look who has a spring in their step! Celebrate the #FirstDayOfSpring by grabbing a friend, heading outside, and getting moving."

Look who has a spring in their step! Celebrate the #FirstDayOfSpring by grabbing a friend, heading outside, and getting moving. pic.twitter.com/yQTb0sQgCc - Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 20, 2017

Although Obama has remained mum on political issues since exiting the White House two months ago, she has made several appearances, most recently on MasterChef Junior.

The Obamas have rented a home in the Kalorama section of Washington D.C, where they will live while their younger daughter Sasha finishes high school.