The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seal stands at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. The U.S. House is set to pass a $1.1 trillion spending bill that includes a banking provision opposed by many Democrats as a giveaway to large institutions. Current funding for the government ends today, and the measure would finance most of the government through September 2015. The DHS, responsible for immigration policy, would be financed only through Feb. 27. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. Plans to Ban Some Foreign Airline Passengers From Carrying on Large Electronics

U.S. authorities are planning to ban passengers traveling on certain U.S.-bound foreign airline flights from carrying on larger electronic devices in response to an unspecified terrorism threat, a U.S. government official told Reuters.

The official said no American carriers are impacted by the ban, which would involve devices larger than a cell phone. The new rule is expected to be announced on Tuesday by the Homeland Security Department and cover about a dozen foreign carriers.