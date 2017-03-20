georgiaUniversity of Georgia Re-buries the Remains of Likely Slaves Exhumed for Research
University Of Georgia Bulldogs Campus
AviationThe U.S. Plans to Ban Some Foreign Airline Passengers From Carrying on Large Electronics
Dept. Of Homeland Security HQ As Congress' Spending Plan Funds Agency Only Through February
obituaryDonald Trump and Jimmy Breslin: Kings of Different Queens
Writer Jimmy Breslin smokes a cigar outside the Madison Hotel
Michelle ObamaMichelle Obama Took Sunny and Bo Out to Celebrate Spring
Bo, Sunny
Paul Manafort before a Trump speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., April 27, 2016 .
Paul Manafort before a Trump speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., April 27, 2016 .  Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
2016 Election

Former Donald Trump Campaign Chair Denies Role in Russia DNC Hack

Associated Press
5:53 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is defending himself against suggestions he played a role in Russia's efforts to interfere with the U.S. presidential campaign.

Manafort says in a statement that he had "no role or involvement" in the cyber hack of the Democratic National Committee and disclosure of stolen emails. He says he's never spoken to any Russian officials or others who claimed to be involved in the attack.

Manafort says there is "constant scrutiny and innuendo" but "no facts" backing up allegations. He says he's disappointed anyone would legitimize attempts to discredit him and President Donald Trump's election.

Manafort resigned from Trump's campaign amid revelations his firm had lobbied for a pro-Russian party in Ukraine. His name came up repeatedly during a House intelligence committee hearing Monday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME