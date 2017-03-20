(WASHINGTON) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is defending himself against suggestions he played a role in Russia's efforts to interfere with the U.S. presidential campaign.

Manafort says in a statement that he had "no role or involvement" in the cyber hack of the Democratic National Committee and disclosure of stolen emails. He says he's never spoken to any Russian officials or others who claimed to be involved in the attack.

Manafort says there is "constant scrutiny and innuendo" but "no facts" backing up allegations. He says he's disappointed anyone would legitimize attempts to discredit him and President Donald Trump's election.

Manafort resigned from Trump's campaign amid revelations his firm had lobbied for a pro-Russian party in Ukraine. His name came up repeatedly during a House intelligence committee hearing Monday.