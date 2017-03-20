Drake, Canadian rapper, meme hero and frequent poster boy for unrequited love , just gave quite the shout-out to his music collaborator, Jennifer Lopez . His association with the star appeared to be purely professional, even though a potential romantic union had untapped potential for a truly great couple moniker (because, who wouldn't have enjoyed "Dra-Lo?")

Not one to hide his emotions, Drake released a 22-song "playlist" (not an album) titled More Life over the weekend, which opens with the song "Free Smoke" featuring the 6 god confessing, "I drunk text J. Lo/Old numbers so I bounce back/Boy Wonder gotta bounce back."

If that wasn't a blatant enough hint that Drake still had lots of feelings about J. Lo, a later song on the playlist called "Teenage Fever" samples her hit song "If You Had My Love" and includes the acutely on-brand lyrics "Your heart is hard to carry after dark / You’re to blame for what we could have been / ’Cause look at what we are."

J. Lo, for her part, is busy canoodling in the Bahamas and Miami with her rumored new flame, A-Rod .