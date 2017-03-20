Another week, another Twitter "challenge." This time, it's called the Cup Blowing Challenge , and the title explains exactly what this viral attempt is about: a subject blows strategically on a plastic or paper cup, making it jump from one stack to another. The trick, it appears, is to prep the cup that will be in motion by giving it a spin or making sure it's not stuck before you begin.

Despite its gravity-defying requirements, plenty of people are having great success with this unusual move, which appeared to pick up steam over the weekend as people dared to master the feat. Take a look:

I should be studying for finals but...#cupblowingchallenge pic.twitter.com/mTyJuxNsHf - Trenton Harris (@Aka_Tharris) March 20, 2017

Of course, for everyone who succeeds, there are others who fail.

Only time will tell if this particular viral trend picks up steam á la this fall's inescapable Mannequin Challenge.