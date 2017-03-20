March Madness 2017The Internet Can't Stop Laughing at These Stunned Luke Kennard Memes
viral

The Viral Cup Blowing Challenge Is the Internet's Latest Obsession

Raisa Bruner
2:59 PM ET

Another week, another Twitter "challenge." This time, it's called the Cup Blowing Challenge, and the title explains exactly what this viral attempt is about: a subject blows strategically on a plastic or paper cup, making it jump from one stack to another. The trick, it appears, is to prep the cup that will be in motion by giving it a spin or making sure it's not stuck before you begin.

Despite its gravity-defying requirements, plenty of people are having great success with this unusual move, which appeared to pick up steam over the weekend as people dared to master the feat. Take a look:

Of course, for everyone who succeeds, there are others who fail.

Only time will tell if this particular viral trend picks up steam á la this fall's inescapable Mannequin Challenge.

