Donald Trump

Watch Live: President Trump Rallies Supporters in Kentucky

Maya Rhodan
12:46 PM ET

President Donald Trump is hitting the road on Monday night, with a rally in Louisville, Ky. It's his third campaign-style rally since taking office just two months ago.

Trump's road trip comes as Republican leaders in Congress are attempting to shore up support for legislation that would replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Vice President Mike Pence appeared in Kentucky earlier this month, where he also promoted the Republican replacement plan and blasted Obamacare.

Trump is expected to push the replacement plan during his Monday evening visit. Many Kentuckians are at risk of losing Medicaid coverage under the proposal: The state's uninsured rate experienced the second-biggest drop in the country because of the Medicaid expansion in the law, CBS reports.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has been one of the loudest critics of the GOP plan, which he often refers to as "Obamacare Lite." On Sunday, he predicted the legislation would fail.

Trump's rally is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

