Most Young Americans Consider Donald Trump an 'Illegitimate' President, Poll Says

More than half of Americans age 18 to 30 view Donald Trump 's presidency as "illegitimate," according to a new poll.

The GenForward survey found that 57% of young adults don't consider Trump's presidency legitimate , including large majorities of young Americans of color: 74% of black respondents, 60% of Asian-American respondents and 71% of Latino respondents. A minority of white respondents, 47%, said the same, according to the poll .

The Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago conducted the poll in cooperation with the Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Only 22% of young adults approve of Trump's performance as president, while 62% disapprove.

The survey of 1,833 Americans age 18-30, conducted between Feb. 16 and March 6, has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.