Five Best Ideas

Our Wifi Signal Will Be Faster and Travel on Light

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. In the future, our wifi signal will be 100 times faster and travel on light.

By the Eindhoven University of Technology

2. Are the millions of young men missing from the workforce playing video games?

By Ryan Avent in 1843

3. Children who play outside become adults who work to protect nature.

By Patty Wellborn at the University of British Columbia

4. Your favorite candy bar is responsible for deforestation. Now big chocolate is taking action.

By Chase Purdy in Quartz

5. We’re hard-wired to consume, and it’s hurting the planet.

By Ann-Christine Duhaime in the Harvard Business Review

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
