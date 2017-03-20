Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
public healthWhy Fewer Babies Are Being Born With HIV
Foot Of Baby Sleeping In Bed
LibertyIbtihaj Muhammad: I Fear President Trump's 'Campaign of Terror' Against American Ideals
CongressThere Was No Wiretap of Trump Tower, House Intelligence Chairman Says
FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on March 20, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
CongressFBI Director James Comey Confirms Russia Investigation
US-INTELLIGENCE-POLITICS-RUSSIA
Directly Above Shot Of Pencils In Container On Table
Getty Images
Parenting

What Parents Need to Know About the ‘Eraser Challenge’

Amanda MacMilan / Real Simple
10:01 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

A viral Facebook post is calling attention to a dangerous game being played at schools around the country. The social media account of East Iredell Middle School in Statesville, North Carolina recently published a photo of a burn on a child’s arm—the result of the “eraser challenge,” the caption states.

“Kids are rubbing an eraser across their skin while having to do or say something,” the post continues. “It's causing serious burns and we've seen several cases of this at EIMS.”

School-age children burning themselves with erasers may be nothing new; several commenters on the post recall engaging in similar antics when they were younger. But thanks to the challenge’s spread on social media, as Today reported, it’s getting new attention and reaching a wider audience of vulnerable kids.

According to Today, one version of the dare involves children reciting the alphabet while rubbing the skin on their arm with an eraser. The goal is to not drop out first—even if the rubbing motion leads to burns and open wounds. “Social media is filled with videos of kids and teens filming themselves doing the challenge and wincing in pain,” the morning show reported.

Why, exactly, would kids want to harm themselves in this way? It seems like a combination of showing off and peer pressure, says Joelle Simpson, M.D., an emergency medicine and trauma physician at Children’s National Health System. Dr. Simpson hasn't treated any patients with eraser burns herself, but she has heard about the phenomenon.

RELATED: How to Deal With a Boomerang Kid

“Peer pressure is no longer contained within the school yard, but it’s expanding into the virtual world of social media,” says Dr. Simpson. “Kids are always trying to up the ante when it comes to challenges like this, so it’s important for parents to be aware of what their children are engaging in.”

And while eraser burns may sound goofy, they’re nothing to laugh at. Like any other burn—from fire or another form of friction—they can be painful and lead to permanent scarring.

They can also be dangerous. “The skin is one of the largest components of the immune system; it’s our largest organ,” says Dr. Simpson. “And when you practice this challenge, it can compromise that barrier and leave you susceptible to catching an infection.” The risk is especially high for children who already have weakened immune systems because of other health conditions, she adds.

RELATED: Sorry Parents, Middle School is Officially the Worst

And serious issues have been reported: In 2015, KHSL-TV reported that a high-school student in California contracted toxic shock syndrome from a strep infection after doing the challenge.

If a parent does notice these types of burns on their children’s arms, Dr. Simpson recommends washing the area with soap and water, applying an antibiotic ointment like Neosporin, and following up with a doctor if it doesn’t start to heal in a few days.

Of course, this sort of injury isn’t necessarily something a child will go to their parents about willingly. “It’s always on the parent to be vigilant and engage in talking to a child about any unusual scars or marks they might notice,” says Dr. Simpson. “Parents shouldn’t ignore things like this; being upfront and having an open conversation about what happened, and why this happened, can help families avoid similar problems in the future.”

This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME