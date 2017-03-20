Donald TrumpWatch Live: President Trump Rallies Supporters in Kentucky
U.S. President Donald Trump Returns To White House As He Denies Russia Collusion
viralThis Viral Flight Attendant Just Absolutely Nailed the Britney Spears' 'Toxic' Music Video
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NewsfeedPresident Trump Is Going to be A Grandpa, Again
eric lara trump first baby donald trump
Super Bowl 2017Tom Brady's Missing Super Bowl LI Jersey Has Been Found
Tom Brady celebrates after Super Bowl 51 on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience
Christopher Polk—Getty Images for NARAS
Entertainment

Watch Adele Channel Beyoncé With Hilarious Results

Cady Lang
11:58 AM ET

In case her impassioned speech at the 2017 Grammys wasn't proof enough, Adele reconfirmed that she might be the world's most high-profile Bey Hive member during a concert in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

During an interlude at the concert, Adele channeled Queen Bey by singing the refrain to "Crazy in Love" and practicing Bey's signature hair flips in front of a fan on the edge of the stage.

As ardent as Adele's efforts were, she was unable to completely capture Beyoncé's inimitable stage presence, which she noted with charming self-deprecation.

" How does she do it!?"

Watch Adele's hilarious impression of Beyoncé below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME