Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch , President Donald Trump 's pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia , is facing the Senate this week.

The first of a few days' worth of hearings begins Monday morning, with Gorsuch set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

While Gorsuch's nomination has received some bipartisan support , Trump's pick is sure to be met with fire from Democrats who are both eager to parse out his political positions and still upset by Republicans' refusal to give President Barack Obama's pick for the seat a hearing last year.

The hearings begin Monday at 11 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.