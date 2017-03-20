CongressWatch Live: FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Congress on Russia, Wiretaps
FBI Director James Comey Briefs Senators On Capitol On Intelligence Matters
LawNeil Gorsuch Has a Record of Protecting Religious Minorities
Judge Neil Gorsuch meets with Lawmakers on the Hill
Media50 Years Ago This Week: The Priest Who Changed the World
March 24, 1967
TelevisionSesame Street Is Introducing a Muppet With Autism Next Month
sesame-street
BRITAIN-SCIENCE-UNIVERSITY
British scientist Stephen Hawking attends the launch of The Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence (CFI) at the University of Cambridge, in Cambridge, eastern England, on October 19, 2016. NIKLAS HALLE'N—AFP/Getty Images  NIKLAS HALLE'N—AFP/Getty Images
U.K.

Stephen Hawking Fears He 'May Not Be Welcome' in U.S. Under Trump

Maya Rhodan
9:01 AM ET

Renown British physicist Stephen Hawking fears he may not be welcome in the U.S. under President Trump, who he said is leading America's “definite swing to a right-wing, more authoritarian approach."

"I have many friends and colleagues there and it is still a place I like and admire in many ways, but I fear that I may not be welcome," Hawking said in an interview with the British program Good Morning Britain.

Hawking has been critical of Trump in the past. During the 2016 election, the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient called Trump a "demagogue who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator."

Now, Hawking is urging the President to take climate change seriously. “He should replace Scott Pruitt at the Environment Protection Agency,” Hawking said. “Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent. It affects America badly, so tackling it should win votes for his second term. God forbid."

Watch the full interview at ITV.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME