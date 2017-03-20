U.K.Brexit Process Will Begin on March 29, U.K. Government Says
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump walks to the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., on March 19, 2017. Alex Brandon—AP
White House

President Trump: Democrats 'Made Up' Russia's Interference in 2016 Election

Associated Press
8:02 AM ET

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of fabricating allegations of election interference against Russia and creating more "fake news."

His tweets came just hours before a congressional hearing on Russia. The House Intelligence Committee will hear from FBI Director James Comey on whether U.S. officials believe Russia tried to bolster Trump's chances in the election and if there were any connections between Moscow and Trump's campaign aides.

Trump tweeted Monday: "The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!"

A separate tweet referenced James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama, who has said that Trump's allegation that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower is false. "James Clapper and others stated there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it."

Trump also tweeted that the "real story" is the leaking of classified information.

