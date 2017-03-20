TelevisionJohn Oliver Wants You to Add Dancing Zebras to All the Depressing News
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
North KoreaTrump's Repeats His Charge That the North Korean Leader Is 'Acting Very, Very Badly'
President Trump Returns to White House
Donald TrumpNetworking Site Meetup Has Offered to Coordinate the Trump Resistance
Protest in Portland
Donald TrumpThe House Intelligence Chief Says There Is No Evidence of a Trump Tower Wiretap
UNITED STATES - MARCH 15: Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Devin Nunes, R-Calif., left, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member, conduct a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center where they addressed President Trump's wiretapping accusation and other matters, March 15, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
celebrities

Katy Perry Champions LGBTQ Equality at Human Rights Campaign Gala

Ryan Kilpatrick
2:10 AM ET

Katy Perry gave an impassioned speech calling for LGBTQ equality at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Gala on Saturday, while accepting the organization's National Equality Award.

The pop star recounted growing up in a conservative Christian family, saying she was taught that "homosexuality was synonymous with the word abomination" and described how she would "pray the gay away at my Jesus camps." Perry went on to talk about how that "bubble started to burst" when she was introduced to LGBTQ friends and colleagues. "These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear," she said. "They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met."

"I have to stand for what I know is true and that is equality and justice for all people — period," she told the audience at the Los Angeles event.

"It's time to lead with empathy, grace and compassion, now more than ever," Perry concluded. "I'll never cease to be a champion, an ally, a spotlight and a loving voice for all LGBTQ-identifying people."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME