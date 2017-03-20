intelligenceFBI Director James Comey to Testify at Public Inquiry Into Russian Interference
FBI Director James Comey Briefs Senators On Capitol On Intelligence Matters
Supreme CourtSenate Hearings Get Underway on Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch
Neil Gorsuch
TaiwanTaiwan Doesn't Want to Become a Pawn Between the U.S. and China
General Taiwan Economy Following Historic Meeting Between Taiwan And China Leaders
SyriaSyrian Army Retakes Parts of Damascus Captured by Rebels
Opposition forces break through the Qaboun siege
Television

John Oliver Tries to Balance the Federal Budget on Last Week Tonight

Melissa Locker
4:34 AM ET

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver looked at the federal budget or as he called it, “the only beach read less appropriate than Bill Cosby’s Little Bill One Dark and Stormy Night.”

Earlier this week, President Trump’s White House released a blueprint or “skinny budget," which Oliver noted, “sounds like a line item which Trump might have included in one of his prenups.” According to Oliver, these skinny budgets are almost a mood board for what the President hopes for the country, including increased military spending and decreased funding for the EPA, the arts, and Meals on Wheels. Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director, was responsible for transforming Trump’s ideas into a budget, or as Oliver put it, he “treated Trump’s past statements the way Trump treats women, randomly singling out a few of them and then reducing them down to numbers.”

What Oliver found perhaps most surprising about Trump’s proposed budget, though, is that it could heavily impact groups that largely voted for Trump. He believes that if the President's budget goes through as-is, which it most likely won’t, it could be the tipping point for Trump. For proof, Oliver looked to Trump’s very own book, The Art of the Deal, quoting: “You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.” Oliver believes that people are finally catching on to Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME