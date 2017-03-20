President Donald Trump acknowledges the media as he walks to the residence after disembarking from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Trump's Repeats His Charge That the North Korean Leader Is 'Acting Very, Very Badly'

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeated his brusque denouncement of Kim Jong Un, telling reporters as he left his resort home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Sunday that the North Korean leader was "acting very, very badly."

Trump's comments follow a weekend on which administration officials convened to discuss North Korea and other issues, Reuters reports , and on which Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in Beijing with Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions and destabilizing behavior top of the agenda.

Speaking in Seoul last week, Tillerson said that military action against North Korea was "on the table," indicating a break with the Obama administration's dissuasion strategy based on sanctions.

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have worsened in the wake of a series of successful missile launches by Pyongyang—including four rockets fired into the sea northwest of Japan on March 6—and massive U.S.-South Korea joint military drills. North Korean State media said the country's latest rocket-engine tests were a "great leap forward," CNN reports , and Monday South Korean officials conceded Monday that the North's tests demonstrated "meaningful progress" in rocket-engine function.

Trump's latest comments on North Korea adopt a similar tone to his Twitter statement on the regime last week. "North Korea is behaving very badly," he wrote, Friday. "They have been 'playing' the United States for years. China has done little to help!"

Tillerson, however, struck a more conciliatory tone in Beijing as he emphasized co-operation with China. Trump places "very high value" on communications with the Xi, Tillerson said Sunday.