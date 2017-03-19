An Afghan soldier was shot dead after opening fire and wounding three U.S. soldiers inside a base in Afghanistan.

Afghan army spokesman Col. Mohammad Rasoul Zazai said the soldier who opened fire had made a "mistake" and had not shot the troops deliberately. U.S. military spokesman Navy Cpt. Bill Salvin said coalition forces killed the soldier "to end the attack," the Associated Press reported .

The shooting, which happened in Camp Shorab in the southern Hemland province, is the latest in a string of so-called insider attacks by Afghan police or soldiers, according to the AP. An Afghan man wearing a military uniform shot a U.S. solder and an American civilian contractor inside a Kabul military base before he was killed in October. In May, two Afghan police trainees shot and killed two Romanian soldiers and injured a third.