An Afghan soldier was shot dead after opening fire and wounding three U.S. soldiers inside a base in Afghanistan.
Afghan army spokesman Col. Mohammad Rasoul Zazai said the soldier who opened fire had made a "mistake" and had not shot the troops deliberately. U.S. military spokesman Navy Cpt. Bill Salvin said coalition forces killed the soldier "to end the attack," the Associated Press reported.
The shooting, which happened in Camp Shorab in the southern Hemland province, is the latest in a string of so-called insider attacks by Afghan police or soldiers, according to the AP. An Afghan man wearing a military uniform shot a U.S. solder and an American civilian contractor inside a Kabul military base before he was killed in October. In May, two Afghan police trainees shot and killed two Romanian soldiers and injured a third.