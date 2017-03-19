CrimeHeroic Illinois Paramedic Initially Thought Drowning Infant He Rescued From Frigid Lake Was a Doll
Infant Lake
DrugsThe Story Behind the First AIDS Drug
AZT, known as Zidovudine or Azidothymidine, the first approved treatment for HIV (sold as Retrovir and Retrovis). It is used as an ingredient in Combivir and Trizivir.
PeopleLegendary Newspaper Columnist Jimmy Breslin Dead at 88
BRESLIN
North KoreaNorth Korea Takes Next Step in Space Program With a New Rocket
Kim Jong Un
movies

Beauty and the Beast Enchants Box Office With Record-Breaking Debut

Mahita Gajanan
1:01 PM ET

Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast smashed records and took in $170 million on its opening weekend.

The latest of Disney's rebooted animated classics, Beauty and the Beast set a new record for G- or PG-rated movies —beating out Finding Dory, which held the previous debut record of $135 million, according to the Associated Press.

The release, which retells the classic fairy tale of a snobby prince (Dan Stevens) who is cursed by an enchantress and turned into a hideous beast until he can love and be loved back, follows other Disney remakes, such as Cinderella and The Jungle Book. The film, which cost $160 million to make, stars Emma Watson as Belle, and features a cast that includes Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen.

The fantastic opening weekend for Beauty and the Beast saw last weekend's leader, Kong, fall to $28.8 million. In third place came Logan, with $17.5 million, while Get Out took fourth with $13.2 million. Rounding out the top five was The Shack, with $6.1 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME