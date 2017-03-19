Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast smashed records and took in $170 million on its opening weekend.

The latest of Disney's rebooted animated classics , Beauty and the Beast set a new record for G- or PG-rated movies —beating out Finding Dory, which held the previous debut record of $135 million, according to the Associated Press.

The release, which retells the classic fairy tale of a snobby prince (Dan Stevens) who is cursed by an enchantress and turned into a hideous beast until he can love and be loved back, follows other Disney remakes, such as Cinderella and The Jungle Book . The film, which cost $160 million to make, stars Emma Watson as Belle, and features a cast that includes Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen.

The fantastic opening weekend for Beauty and the Beast saw last weekend's leader, Kong , fall to $28.8 million. In third place came Logan , with $17.5 million, while Get Out took fourth with $13.2 million. Rounding out the top five was The Shack , with $6.1 million.