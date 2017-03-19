remembranceCelebrities Mourn Rock 'n' Roll Legend Chuck Berry: 'His Music and His Influence Will Last Forever'
Singer Chuck Berry performs at the Arena Moscow Club on February 24, 2013 in Moscow, Russia.
Chuck Berry holds his Gibson electric guitar, c. 1958.
Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch Meets Senators On Capitol Hill
Pope Francis Holds His Weekly Audience
Chuck Berry Performing
Chuck Berry performs with his band c. 1956.Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Chuck Berry Performing
"After School Sessions" Album Cover
Chuck Berry with his Gibson hollow body electric guitar, c. 1958.
Photo of Chuck BERRY
"TAMI" Show
Photo of CONCERT POSTERS and Chuck BERRY
Chuck Berry On Park Lane
Chuck Berry Performs in New York
Mick &amp; Chuck At Madison Square Garden
Mike Douglas Show All Star Interviews
Bo Diddley &amp; Chuck Berry "Let The Good Times Roll"
Chuck Berry
Brad Elterman Archive
Chuck Berry In Concert At The Palladium
Photo of Chuck BERRY and Ahmet ERTEGUN and Keith RICHARDS
Guitar Legends
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 26
Photo of Chuck Berry and Johnnie Johnson
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4
Chuck Berry during the Grand Opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland Ohio, on Sept. 7, 1995.
5/23/98 - PHOTOGRAPHER: Robert A. Reeder TWP The Kennedy Center BRIEF DESCRIPTION: Three day festiva
Chuck Berry In Moscow
Chuck Berry performs with his band c. 1956.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
remembrance

Chuck Berry’s Life in Photos

Kenneth Bachor
Mar 18, 2017

Legendary rock 'n' roll musician Chuck Berry died Saturday at 90, after being found unresponsive in his home near St. Louis. Berry's hits, which included "Johnny B. Goode," "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Maybellene," and his dynamic stage presence influenced popular British rock acts from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones. Berry's music even found its way into a memorable scene from the 1985 cult classic Back to the Future. In 1986, Berry was one of the first musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when it opened. As the Hall of Fame said: "After Elvis Presley, only Chuck Berry had more influence on the formation and development of rock & roll." Above, TIME looks back at Chuck Berry's life and career in photos.

