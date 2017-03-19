Legendary rock 'n' roll musician Chuck Berry died Saturday at 90, after being found unresponsive in his home near St. Louis. Berry's hits, which included "Johnny B. Goode," "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Maybellene," and his dynamic stage presence influenced popular British rock acts from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones. Berry's music even found its way into a memorable scene from the 1985 cult classic Back to the Future. In 1986, Berry was one of the first musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when it opened. As the Hall of Fame said : "After Elvis Presley, only Chuck Berry had more influence on the formation and development of rock & roll." Above, TIME looks back at Chuck Berry's life and career in photos.