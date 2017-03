Celebrities Mourn Rock 'n' Roll Legend Chuck Berry: 'His Music and His Influence Will Last Forever'

An outpouring of remembrances greeted the news on Saturday that Chuck Berry had died , as musicians and celebrities expressed their admiration for the rock 'n' roll legend.

Berry, 90, was found dead Saturday afternoon in St. Charles County, Missouri, after police responded to a medical emergency.

"His music and his influence will last forever," wrote Huey Lewis .

Here are more of the responses to Berry's death on Twitter:

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX - Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berryhttps://t.co/9MoHHXnxD7 - Carole King (@Carole_King) March 18, 2017

Hail, Hail, the King of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry. RIP, Mr. B. Goode. https://t.co/k7fKmgSmSt - Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. - KU - Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

A legend is gone. Half the rock-n-roll artist today wouldn't be playing had Chuck not been there at the beginning. https://t.co/Z0VQBYFTsN - George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. - Huey - Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017