Ohio

Spirit Airline Pilot and His Wife Found Dead by Their 4 Children After Possible Overdose

Dave Quinn / People
3:31 PM ET

Ohio couple Brian and Courtney Hayle were found dead Thursday morning in their home in Centerville by their four children after they had peeked into their mom and dad’s bedroom after they failed to wake them up for school, according to multiple outlets.

Although authorities are still investigating the cause of death, Centerville police officer John Davis told WLWT that narcotics paraphernalia was found on the scene. A coroner has listed the preliminary cause of death as one that is consistent with a heroin or fentanyl overdose, NBC News reported.

A toxicology report will take four to six weeks, NBC News reported.

Brian, 36 and a pilot for Spirit Airlines, and Courtney, 34, each had two children from previous relationships — he, two daughters and she, a son and a daughter, ages 9, 10, 11, and 13. All the children are currently staying with relatives, WLWT reported.

Courtney’s 13-year-old son made the 911 call, WLWT reported — telling the operator, “I just woke up and my two parents are on the floor.”

“My sister said they’re not waking up,” he continued as the three sisters cried in the background. “They’re not breathing… They were very cold.”

He added that one of his sisters said their father was “pale” with black lines over his face.

According to office Davis, Brian and Courtney’s death is a symbol of the growing problem of America’s opioid addiction.

“This knows no demographic,” office Davis told NBC News. “It doesn’t matter how much you make or where you live or how education you are. It crosses every line, and that’s probably what’s most frustrating.”

“It is an unfortunate reality in the world we live in right now,” he continued. “I can’t put it into words. It’s hard to imagine as a parent, as a police officer, as just a person. It’s just hard to comprehend.”

According to police incident reports from January 2016 obtained by The Dayton Daily News, Courtney — a Type 1 diabetic — allegedly had a history of drug use.

Her mother, Nancy Case, had reportedly contacted Centerville police, fearing her daughter was suicidal and abusing narcotics after a phone conversation the two had. She said Courtney had been “hooked on drugs” on and off for seven years, according to the newspaper.

Brian had also contacted police around that that time after returning from a flight from Detroit to find Courtney missing, The Dayton Daily News reported. According to the newspaper, she returned to their house later and locked him out. When he forced entry, he allegedly found her holding two unloaded guns, according to the newspaper.

She was allegedly taken by medics to the hospital for treatment, The Dayton Daily News reported, after police said she appeared mentally unstable and possibly intoxicated or having a medical issue related to diabetes.

Sprit Airlines confirmed that Brian was a pilot for the company, in a statement to NBC News. His last flight was on March 10.

The company added in their statement that it conducts random alcohol and drug tests on all employees, immediately terminating employment if any employee tests positive.

Centerville Police and Spirit Airlines have not yet returned PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on People.com.

