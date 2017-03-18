vatican cityPope Francis Is Going to Visit Egypt in April
White House

The Secret Service Stopped Someone Who 'Jumped' a Bike Rack, White House Says

Aric Jenkins
3:39 PM ET

The Secret Service dealt with an individual on Saturday who jumped a bike rack near the White House, press secretary Sean Spicer said.

Spicer tweeted that the incident occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue.

President Donald Trump was not in town, as he is spending the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

A similar incident occurred last week when an intruder was arrested after scaling three fences surrounding the White House perimeter. Authorities said the man was on the grounds for 17 minutes and able to “rattle the door handle,” according to House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz. The President was in the White House during that incident.

