This week, we rounded up a list of the very best foods for curbing hunger and keeping you full for longer. Here's what else grabbed our attention in health this week.

By now the elements of a heathy diet are clear (one rich in whole, fresh fruits and vegetables), but not all foods keep you satiated. Here are the 100 best foods for doing just that.

Spinning might seem the same as outdoor cycling or riding a stationary bike. But in many ways, it's even harder on the body. Here's why you may want to cut back on this popular workout.

People who don't have diabetes—especially biohackers—have started wearing medical devices that track blood sugar. Here's a look inside this weird new trend.

Amid dramatic cuts to health and development programs, Bill Gates chimes in about how these projects promote health, security and economic opportunity.

A new study in mice suggests that whole-body vibration may provide benefits similar to more traditional types of exercise. It turns that out vibration machines may have a place in a person's exercise regimen (or at least in a mouse's).

Three women who entered a stem cell trial they found on a government-sponsored web site lost their vision after an experimental therapy. Here's what everyone needs to know before signing up for a clinical trial.

A new study of indigenous Tsimane people living in South America shows they have an extremely low risk of heart disease . Experts believe that's due to their active lifestyle and healthy diet.

In this week's issue of TIME, writer Alice Park looks at the successful use of drugs to prevent HIV transmission to infants. Every day 400 babies in the world are born with HIV. Here's how that number can drop.