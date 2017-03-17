Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
moviesHow the Venom Spinoff Could Change the Spider-Man Universe
HolidaysHere Are All of D.C.'s St. Patrick's Day Faux Pas This Year
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Brief The Media At The White House
viralWatch This Man Master a Difficult-Looking St. Patrick's Day Challenge
An employee pours a pint of Guinness, a Diageo product, at a
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
MTV EMA's 2016 - Show
healthy and filling, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, cauliflower
Danny Kim for TIME
this week in health

This Week in Health: Eat 100 Filling Foods, Beware of Spinning

Alexandra Sifferlin
4:17 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

This week, we rounded up a list of the very best foods for curbing hunger and keeping you full for longer. Here's what else grabbed our attention in health this week.

100 super-healthy and filling foods

By now the elements of a heathy diet are clear (one rich in whole, fresh fruits and vegetables), but not all foods keep you satiated. Here are the 100 best foods for doing just that.

You should rethink your spinning obsession

Spinning might seem the same as outdoor cycling or riding a stationary bike. But in many ways, it's even harder on the body. Here's why you may want to cut back on this popular workout.

Why perfectly healthy people are using diabetes monitors

People who don't have diabetes—especially biohackers—have started wearing medical devices that track blood sugar. Here's a look inside this weird new trend.

Bill Gates: Cutting foreign aid makes America less safe

Amid dramatic cuts to health and development programs, Bill Gates chimes in about how these projects promote health, security and economic opportunity.

Vibration exercise is your new favorite workout

A new study in mice suggests that whole-body vibration may provide benefits similar to more traditional types of exercise. It turns that out vibration machines may have a place in a person's exercise regimen (or at least in a mouse's).

Three people are nearly blind after getting stem cell treatment

Three women who entered a stem cell trial they found on a government-sponsored web site lost their vision after an experimental therapy. Here's what everyone needs to know before signing up for a clinical trial.

This is the secret to not getting heart disease

A new study of indigenous Tsimane people living in South America shows they have an extremely low risk of heart disease. Experts believe that's due to their active lifestyle and healthy diet.

No baby should be born with HIV. What will take to save them all?

In this week's issue of TIME, writer Alice Park looks at the successful use of drugs to prevent HIV transmission to infants. Every day 400 babies in the world are born with HIV. Here's how that number can drop.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME