Congress6 Changes Republicans Want to Their Health Care Bill — And Whether They’ll Happen
Paul Ryan, House Leaders Hold Press Conference On American Health Care Act
risk reportFive Facts About Europe's Big Week
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 16:(L-R) Emile Roemer, leader of the Socialist Party; Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attend a meeting of Dutch political party leaders at the House of Representatives to express their views on the formation of the cabinet, on March 16, 2017 in The Hague, Netherlands.
EducationThe White House Said After-School Programs Don't Help Kids. Here's What the Research Says
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Brief The Media At The White House
White HousePresident Trump and Angela Merkel Meet for the First Time at the White House
U.S. President Donald Trump and Angela Merkel, Germany's chancellor, smile for photographs as she arrives to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 17, 2017.
justice

Kellyanne Conway's Husband to Be Nominated to Department of Justice Post

Tessa Berenson
1:56 PM ET

Kellyanne Conway's husband will be tapped to lead the Justice Department's civil division, the Wall Street Journal reports.

If confirmed, George Conway would be involved in defending the Trump Administration from lawsuits and fighting for Trump's immigration executive order, which has recently been blocked by judges in Hawaii and Maryland.

Conway, a partner at Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz who specializes in securities litigation, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

He was previously in the running to be solicitor general. At the time, Lewis Liman, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP who has known Conway since they were classmates at Yale Law School, told TIME that Conway's background dovetails with the ethos of the Trump Administration.

“I think he would be able to talk the same language as the business lawyers [and] the people the Administration is populating Washington with,” Liman said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME