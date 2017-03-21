This Artist Wants You to Destroy Her Chocolate Sculptures by Eating Them

There's a new art exhibit where breaking the sculptures and then eating them is encouraged.

With her new exhibit called "Bittersweet," artist Kristiane Kegelmann is creating edible art shows that are a feast for the eyes—and mouth. She uses fine chocolate mixed with fresh fruits, nuts, seeds and vegetables to mold the sculptures for her exhibit, which opened in Berlin recently. "I want to give patisserie and food a new stage to show off," she told TIME.

Kegelmann, who studied as a pastry artist in Vienna, decided to channel her dessert prowess into edible contemporary art to create "transient objects" that are "only finished when getting destroyed." Participants have already been snapping the jewel-shaped confections off the installations and devouring them.

The idea driving her art is for people to forget the feeling that artwork needs to be appreciated from afar as they're tearing the confections down to gobble them up. "People hesitate before breaking and eating the pieces, but if they do, they really experience it on different level," she said.

If only all of Willy Wonka's creations were this inviting and consequence-free. See photos of the exhibit below.

Courtesy of Kristiane Kegelmann

Courtesy of Kristiane Kegelmann