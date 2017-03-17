HolidaysHere Are All of D.C.'s St. Patrick's Day Faux Pas This Year
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Brief The Media At The White House
viralWatch This Man Master a Difficult-Looking St. Patrick's Day Challenge
An employee pours a pint of Guinness, a Diageo product, at a
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
MTV EMA's 2016 - Show
BudgetSen. Cardin: President Trump's Budget Makes Us Less Safe In Every Way
Trump First Speech to Congress
Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Friends
Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Friends NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Television

Ben From Friends Just Revealed His Celebrity Crush Was Definitely Jennifer Aniston

Megan McCluskey
3:25 PM ET

As if Ross and Rachel didn't have enough romantic obstacles to overcome in Friends, it turns out Ross' son was seriously crushing on his dad's on-again-off-again girlfriend all along.

Cole Sprouse — who, along with his twin brother Dylan, played Ben Geller — recently told the New York Post that he found it difficult to act in scenes involving Rachel because he was so enamored with Jennifer Aniston.

"I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her," he said. "I was infatuated. I was speechless — I'd get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank...It was so difficult."

We can only hope that Ben was able to outgrow these feelings after Rachel got off the plane.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME