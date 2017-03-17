Diet/NutritionThis Is the Secret to Not Getting Heart Disease
royals

This Photo of Kate Middleton Raising a Pint With the Irish for St. Patrick's Day Is Very Relatable

Raisa Bruner
2:17 PM ET

St. Patrick's Day is the time to break out a green sweater, pin a shamrock brooch to your chest, and sip a pint of Guinness. But for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, it's an occasion to go above and beyond with green fashion—and, yes, beer consumption.

On Friday, the royal representatives met with soldiers of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in west London after their parade; Will is the honorary colonel of the troupe. Will and Kate showed off their on-point attire and a penchant for festooning themselves with holiday-appropriate greenery during the festivities, as is traditional. They even got their fill of Guinness, the famously rich and dark Irish brew.

1st Battalion Irish Guards St. Patrick&#039;s Day ParadeThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stand with pints of Guinness in their hands as they meet with soldiers of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in their canteen following their St. Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow on March 17, 2017.  PA Images/SIPA USA 

Another all-important attendee of the festivities: Domnhall, the giant Irish wolfhound who serves as a mascot for the battalion. Kate distributed shamrocks to officers during the parade, too, although it's hard to imagine them stacking up to the verdant decoration she pinned to her own coat.

