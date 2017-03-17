HolidaysHere Are All of D.C.'s St. Patrick's Day Faux Pas This Year
viral

Watch This Man Master a Difficult-Looking St. Patrick's Day Challenge

Kate Samuelson
4:25 PM ET

One man has taken St. Patrick's Day celebrations to the next level by taking part in a vomit-inducing challenge that would leave the best of us feeling worse for wear.

Storyful shared a video of a man, whose identity is unknown, drinking a pint of the traditional Irish drink Guinness while standing on his head at Chaplin's Irish Bar in Sorrento, south west Italy. A crowd of people cheer on the upturned man as he successfully downs an entire pint before flipping himself around, standing up and taking a bow.

Hundreds of thousands of revelers have hit New York City to take part in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, held in honor of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland. Watch a live stream of it here.

Watch the man master the challenge below.

