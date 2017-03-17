CrimeMan Accused of Stealing Ambulance and Running Over EMT Says He Is 'Innocent'
Ambulance Driver Killed
White HouseThe White House Will Appeal the Injunction of President Trump's New Travel Ban
Protesters Demonstrate Against President Trump's Travel Ban
viralMeet the Artist Who's Giving Viral Memes Like Crying Jordan the Fine Art Treatment
ArkansasArkansas Votes to End Holiday Celebrating Both Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr.
Arkinsas State Capitol
After the first significant winter storm of the season in College Park, MD.
COLLEGE PARK, MD - MARCH 14: Freshman Chika Okusogu tries to dodge an icy snowball on campus at the University of Maryland after the first significant winter storm of the season on March, 14, 2017 in College Park, MD. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
viral

Here are the Funniest Bloopers That Prove Doing the Snow News Is Truly the Hardest Job

Melissa Locker
5:03 PM ET

While late spring blizzards feel like a universal joke played on the Northeast, a new blooper reel of news anchors wiping out in the snow may warm the cockles of your cold cold heart.

The YouTube channel News Be Funny Videos put together this montage of reporters who were simply trying to do their job in the snow and suffering the indignities of slips, slides, wipe-outs, and snowballs to the face. These intrepid journalists far and wide were doing the best they could while working in inclement weather with Jack Frost nipping at their nose. The one thing these reporters likely have in common is that they were all wishing they were back in the office.

Go ahead and laugh, it’s better for your heart than shoveling snow—or wiping out in it. Expect a whole host of people making ridiculous faces and gestures in the background of their stories.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME