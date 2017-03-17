COLLEGE PARK, MD - MARCH 14: Freshman Chika Okusogu tries to dodge an icy snowball on campus at the University of Maryland after the first significant winter storm of the season on March, 14, 2017 in College Park, MD. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Here are the Funniest Bloopers That Prove Doing the Snow News Is Truly the Hardest Job

While late spring blizzards feel like a universal joke played on the Northeast, a new blooper reel of news anchors wiping out in the snow may warm the cockles of your cold cold heart.

The YouTube channel News Be Funny Videos put together this montage of reporters who were simply trying to do their job in the snow and suffering the indignities of slips, slides, wipe-outs, and snowballs to the face. These intrepid journalists far and wide were doing the best they could while working in inclement weather with Jack Frost nipping at their nose. The one thing these reporters likely have in common is that they were all wishing they were back in the office.

Go ahead and laugh, it’s better for your heart than shoveling snow —or wiping out in it. Expect a whole host of people making ridiculous faces and gestures in the background of their stories.