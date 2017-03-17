Of Course Sean Spicer's Green St. Patrick's Day Tie Got the Viral Photoshop Treatment

White House press secretary Sean Spicer got into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day early by sporting a kelly green tie during his daily press briefing on Thursday.

While this festive attire ensured that Spicer wouldn't get pinched , it also afforded the Internet some lighthearted fun at his sartorial expense.

Twitter user Jesse McLaren saw untapped potential in the green tie and used it as a green screen for other video footage, resulting in a hilarious video that has now gone viral, clocking in at nearly 40,000 retweets and close to 70,000 favorites.

Watch McLaren's hilarious take on Spicer's green tie below.