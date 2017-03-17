CrimeSee a Rare Outtake from a Charles Manson Jailhouse Interview
Amy Schumer Thanks Trolls for Making Her Feel 'Powerful and Dangerous and Brave'

Raisa Bruner
11:24 AM ET

Actor and comedian Amy Schumer has no time for internet trolls getting her down. In a lengthy new Instagram post, the star of upcoming mother-daughter movie Snatched and Netflix comedy The Leather Special had a sharp message after the comedy blog Splitsider reported on an alleged organized takedown of her special's ratings, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do," she explained. "They tried on my book and movies and TV show. And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I'm saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going... Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth... Trolls see you on the next one!" The Leather Special currently has over two thousand reviews on Netflix and a cumulative one-star rating.

Schumer, of course, is accustomed to dealing with controversy. Her brand of frank, often raunchy humor has ruffled feathers before—and will probably do so again. See her full response below.

I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it. I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that. I am embarrassed for the "journalists" who report on trolls activities as if it's news. It's indicative of administration right now. Anyone who reported that "viewers aren't happy" with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do. Read the @splitsider article. They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I'm saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going. I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as "news" this is what the current administration wants. So this post has nothing against the trolls. I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. Journalists do better it's embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one! 😘😘😘

A post shared by @amyschumer on

