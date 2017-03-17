Music11 Classic Disney Songs Performed Flawlessly by Famous Pop Stars
Ariana Grande "Dangerous Woman" Tour - New York City
CrimeSee a Rare Outtake from a Charles Manson Jailhouse Interview
2017 Los Angeles Times
Diet/Nutrition9 Healthy Foods That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving
healthy and filling, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, garlic
viralOf Course Sean Spicer's Green St. Patrick's Day Tie Got the Viral Photoshop Treatment
White House Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
Television

'You're 70.' Seth Meyers Bashes Trump for Proposed Meals on Wheels Budget Cuts

Megan McCluskey
11:10 AM ET

After President Donald Trump unveiled a budget plan Thursday that would eliminate the grant program that covers Meals on Wheels, which serves meals to homebound senior citizens, Seth Meyers had a take of his own on what he called "drastic" proposed cuts by the POTUS.

During the "A Closer Look" segment of Thursday's episode of Late Night, the host bashed Trump for planning to slash a program that feeds the elderly. "How dead inside do you have to be to not want old people to get food?," he asked. "Your heart is so small it makes your tiny hands look like catcher mitts."

Meyers went on to hammer Trump for turning against a group he said helped put him in office. "Old people voted for you," he said. "Your key demographics were old people and older people. They believed you when you said you cared about them. There’s nothing more low-life than lying to the elderly. You should know that. You’re 70."

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME