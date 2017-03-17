1. America may miss out on the next industrial revolution.
By Nick Statt in the Verge
2. ‘Diversity debt’ is threatening Uber and could sink other startups.
By Susan Wu in Backchannel
3. Big data is changing everything. Is psychotherapy next?
By Tony Rousmaniere in the Atlantic
4. Nature stops caring about us once we’re past child-bearing age. This is why.
By Amy Maxmen in Nautilus
By David Edmonds at the BBC
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.