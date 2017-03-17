HollywoodA Star at Ease: Unpublished Photos of Bette Davis Before the Feud Years
Five Best Ideas

America May Miss Out on the Next Industrial Revolution

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. America may miss out on the next industrial revolution.

By Nick Statt in the Verge

2. ‘Diversity debt’ is threatening Uber and could sink other startups.

By Susan Wu in Backchannel

3. Big data is changing everything. Is psychotherapy next?

By Tony Rousmaniere in the Atlantic

4. Nature stops caring about us once we’re past child-bearing age. This is why.

By Amy Maxmen in Nautilus

5. Why do we swear?

By David Edmonds at the BBC

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
