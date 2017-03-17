MusicRapper Oddisee's New Video for 'NNGE' Is an Ode to Black American Resilience
New York CityWatch Live: Thousands Come Out for St. Patrick's Day Parade In NYC
Ireland, Dublin, St Patrick's day parade
Virtual RealitySee Buzz Aldrin's Plan to Colonize Mars in Virtual Reality
Buzz Aldrin: Cycling Pathways to Mars poster
museumsThese Two Drafts Show How the Balfour Declaration Evolved
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19, 2012 - Corned Beef and Cabbage served at TOM BERGIN's Irish pub, on Fa
Corned beef and cabbage served at Tom Bergin's Irish pub in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, 2012.  Ricardo DeAratanha—Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
U.S.

Catholic Priests Say It's OK to Eat Corned Beef on St. Patrick's Day Despite Lent

Katie Reilly
10:47 AM ET

At least 80 Roman Catholic dioceses across the United States have said it's OK to enjoy corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day this year — despite the fact that the holiday falls on a Friday during Lent, when practicing Catholics are typically required to abstain from eating meat.

As of March 9, more than 80 of the nearly 200 dioceses in the U.S. had announced a St. Patrick's Day exemption to the no-meat rule, according to the Catholic News Agency. That gives Catholics permission to eat corned beef and cabbage, a meal traditionally served in the U.S. on St. Patrick's Day. Archdioceses in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco are among those that have granted a dispensation.

Exemption details differ by diocese, and Catholics have been advised to check in with their local parish. Some church leaders have asked Catholics to, instead, abstain from eating meat on another day this week or to perform an additional act of charity.

"If a Catholic residing in the Archdiocese of New Orleans wishes to participate in St. Patrick's Day activities and desires to eat meat, they may be dispensed and choose another day of the week for abstinence or may choose to perform an act of penance that is a greater sacrifice," New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said in a statement to priests reported by the Times-Picayune.

Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda, who leads the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minnesota, encouraged churchgoers to perform another act of penance, according to the Catholic News Service.

"When you get a dispensation — and I think it's coming — you should do penance on another occasion," Hebda said last month. "So, it's like a get-out-of-jail-free card, but you have to pay sometime."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME