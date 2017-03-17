New Google Doodle Marks St. Patrick's Day 2017

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day , the traditional feast day of St. Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint. And as it has done in years past, Google has rolled out a special edition Doodle, heavy on the green, that marks the occasion.

But there’s more than the color green in this year’s effort. Taking the place of the second o in the Google logo is Skellig Michael, a World Heritage–listed remote island off the Irish coast near County Kerry. If you look closely, two shamrock-shaped animated characters can be seen crossing paths on a hill.

Skellig Michael is “home to many species of seabirds — like puffins, gannets, and razorbills — that perch atop the island’s summit,” according to Google’s introduction .

There’s also a bit of travel advice from the search giant. “If you’re brave enough to scale the 600 steps to the top of the rocky precipice, you’ll see a magnificent view of the mainland and the Atlantic Ocean from 714 feet (217 m) above sea level.”

Besides Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day is marked wherever there is an Irish expatriate community, with parties, parades, religious ceremonies and an abundance of the color green .