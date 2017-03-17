SyriaAirstrike on a Mosque Near Aleppo Kills at Least 35, Activists Say
Assad Regime continues the air-strikes in Syria
politicsA Petition to Remove Health Care Subsidies From Members of Congress Has Nearly 500,000 Signatures
Activists gathered near Brooklyn Borough Hall where the
SomaliaSomali Pirates Release Oil Tanker and Crew After First Major Hijacking in Years
Somalia Piracy
ImmigrationPresident Trump Wants Sheriffs to Help With Deportations. Here's What Sheriffs Think
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke leaves Trump Tower on November 28, 2016 in New York City.
st-patricks-day-2017-5654938628653056-hp2x
Google Doodle

New Google Doodle Marks St. Patrick's Day 2017

Kevin Lui
2:13 AM ET

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, the traditional feast day of St. Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint. And as it has done in years past, Google has rolled out a special edition Doodle, heavy on the green, that marks the occasion.

But there’s more than the color green in this year’s effort. Taking the place of the second o in the Google logo is Skellig Michael, a World Heritage–listed remote island off the Irish coast near County Kerry. If you look closely, two shamrock-shaped animated characters can be seen crossing paths on a hill.

Skellig Michael is “home to many species of seabirds — like puffins, gannets, and razorbills — that perch atop the island’s summit,” according to Google’s introduction.

There’s also a bit of travel advice from the search giant. “If you’re brave enough to scale the 600 steps to the top of the rocky precipice, you’ll see a magnificent view of the mainland and the Atlantic Ocean from 714 feet (217 m) above sea level.”

Besides Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day is marked wherever there is an Irish expatriate community, with parties, parades, religious ceremonies and an abundance of the color green.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME