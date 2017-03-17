Mobile phone footage from Peru has captured the dramatic moment a woman swept away in a mudslide extricated herself and escaped to safety.

Evangelina Chamorro, 32, was feeding her pigs with her husband when they were pulled into the raging river of mud and debris 32 miles south of the capital Lima, the Australian Broadcasting Network reports .

As she emerged from the torrent, onlookers cheered her on and filmed as she struggling back onto dry land. Chamorro and her husband are both reportedly recovering in hospital.

Floods have been wreaking havoc across Peru this week, with heavy rains set to continue for two more weeks. The floods follow a series of storms that have killed 62 people and destroyed 12,000 homes so far this year.

[ABC ]