Activists gather near Brooklyn Borough Hall on Mar. 11, 2017, where the stage a rally and symbolic "die-in" in opposition to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and its replacement by Republican-authored legislation currently under proposal in the US House of Representatives. Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

As discussions surrounding Obamacare's repeal and replacement take place in Congress, one Change.org petition , targeting the health care coverage lawmakers and their families currently receive, is gathering steam.

"Some politicians cannot relate to the cost burden experienced by families across the nation because they’ve historically received health benefits that most Americans have not," argues petitioner Daniel Jimenez . He says that his father passed away from cancer because of late intervention, and the current debate over the Affordable Care Act's replacement reminds him of "whether he would have made it if he had early access to cost-effective health care."

"I want lawmakers to commit to treating themselves just like those who will be impacted by [ Affordable Care Act] repeal or replacement," he continues. "A lot of Members of Congress promote choice as an American value, which is all the more reason for them to have to continue to choose their own health coverage from the free marketplace."

The Congressional Budget Office's report this week projects that the American Health Care Act, as the GOP healthcare bill is known, would cause 14 million people to lose their health insurance coverage by 2018.

"If Congress is willing to drastically cut healthcare subsidies for most people, are they willing to have the same rules apply to them and their families?" asks Jimenez.

Over 475,770 people have signed the petition at the time of writing.