Actor Ricardo Medina Jr. participates in the 2012 Power Morphicon 3 held at the Pasadena Convention Center on Aug. 19, 2012 in Pasadena, California. Albert L. Ortega—Getty Images

An actor who played one of the Power Rangers in the kids’ television series pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.

Ricardo Medina Jr. admitted on Thursday that he killed Josh Sutter in January 2015, the Los Angeles Times reports. The two roommates got into a fight at their home in Green Valley, Calif., according to a statement from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

They began fighting over how Medina’s girlfriend parked her car, according to the Times , and when Sutter confronted Medina, the former Power Ranger stabbed him multiple times before calling 911.

Now Medina faces up to six years in state prison when he is sentenced later this month, prosecutors said. He entered his plea Thursday in Antelope Valley court, one year after he was charged with murder .

Medina, who played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on Power Rangers Wild Force from 2002 to 2003, also played an evil character named Deker in Power Rangers Samurai from 2011 to 2012.