White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday that President Trump has not backed down from his claims that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, despite several members of Congressional intelligence committees saying there is no evidence.

"He stands by it," Spicer told reporters at his daily briefing.

Shortly before Spicer's briefing, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) released a statement there was no available evidence for these claims.

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016,” the two senators said.

On Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said his committee had not seen any evidence either.

But that same day, Trump told Fox News' Tucker Carlson, "w iretap covers a lot of different things. I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks.”